Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($16.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.28). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($16.86), with a volume of 4,429 shares changing hands.

Gresham House Strategic Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.85. The company has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

