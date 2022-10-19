Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 409,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.02. Groupon has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.