Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
GRPN stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.02. Groupon has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
