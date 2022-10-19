GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 2.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 2,217,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,576,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

Further Reading

