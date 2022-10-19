Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 869,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,539,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.02).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

