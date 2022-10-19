Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HWC opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $203,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

