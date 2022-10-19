Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 980,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 767,231 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 276,432 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

