Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.62.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst
In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.27.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
