Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $740.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.