Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $63.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HENKY. Barclays reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

HENKY stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

