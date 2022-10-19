Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.53. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hess by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,068,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hess by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

