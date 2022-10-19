Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HFRO opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

