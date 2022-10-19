Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

