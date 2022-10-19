Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,828. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

