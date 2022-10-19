Horizen Price Hits $12.77 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $154.43 million and $5.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $12.77 or 0.00066167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00270990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00092074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

