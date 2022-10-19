Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 232,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.81. The stock had a trading volume of 160,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

