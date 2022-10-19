Hudock Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 30,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.