Hudock Inc. Sells 60 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.49 and its 200-day moving average is $316.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

