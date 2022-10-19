Hyman Charles D Has $19.51 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.56 and its 200-day moving average is $426.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

