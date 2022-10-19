Hyman Charles D Sells 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Target were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. 70,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,643. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

