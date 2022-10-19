Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. 235,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

