Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 245,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

