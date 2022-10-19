IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 7,725 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 243,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,882,713. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

