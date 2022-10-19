Insider Buying: Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Director Acquires C$21,557.51 in Stock

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,557.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,106.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

