Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 5,396 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $248,000.16.

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

agilon health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AGL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 2,165,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,497. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

