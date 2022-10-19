Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

