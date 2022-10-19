International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

IBM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.84. 26,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

