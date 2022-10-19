Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 27,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 28,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

