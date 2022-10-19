Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $20.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco by 119.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

