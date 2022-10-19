Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $269.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

