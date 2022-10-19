Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avient (AVNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avient (NYSE: AVNT):

10/17/2022 – Avient is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00.

9/29/2022 – Avient had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Avient was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 448,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its position in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

