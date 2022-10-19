Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sika (SXYAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sika (OTCMKTS: SXYAY):

10/19/2022 – Sika had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 310 to CHF 300. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sika had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 306 to CHF 303. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Sika had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 214 to CHF 206. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Sika had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 384 to CHF 367.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 162,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,817. Sika AG has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

