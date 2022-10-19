Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 463 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

