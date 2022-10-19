Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 189,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

