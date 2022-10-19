Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE USB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 295,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,877. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.