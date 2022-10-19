Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 1,196,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

