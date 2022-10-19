Invitoken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $280,066.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00008228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.04 or 0.27565074 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

