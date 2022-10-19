IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $693.04 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $693.04 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020255 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000185 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
