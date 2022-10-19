IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0838 on Major Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $296,866.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.26 or 0.27662922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010804 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.