iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Williams Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Williams Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.93. 385,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,087. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

