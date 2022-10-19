iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.20. 201,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,087. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

