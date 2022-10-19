ITV plc (LON:ITV) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ITV Stock Up 2.9 %

LON ITV opened at GBX 67.98 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.33. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ITV

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

