James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Smith-Midland worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Smith-Midland by 7.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 61,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Smith-Midland by 4.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Smith-Midland by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMID stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

