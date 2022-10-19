James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after buying an additional 151,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $473.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $508.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.