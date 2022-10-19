James Investment Research Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

