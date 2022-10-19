James Investment Research Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

RTX opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

