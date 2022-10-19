JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

JCDXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

JCDXF opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

