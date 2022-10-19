Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Hold

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Olaplex from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 76.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 93.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 121.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.