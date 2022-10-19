Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $141.24 million and $116,645.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08393623 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,319.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

