KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

