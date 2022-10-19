Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.04

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 47316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

Kyocera Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

