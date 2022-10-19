Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.30.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

LRCX stock traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.32. 60,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,569. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.